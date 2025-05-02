Michigan basketball chasing elite 5-star prospect: 'We’re continuing to build our relationship'
Michigan men's basketball signed five-star guard Trey McKenney in the 2025 recruiting class, and after much success under Dusty May in Year 1, the Wolverines are hoping to capitalize in 2026. Michigan has its sights set on five-star forward Anthony Thompson.
The Wolverines are one of many programs that have seen the Ohio product. Michigan is facing just about every program out there in hopes of landing the coveted recruit. Recently, Thompson announced a top 15 group that included: Auburn, BYU, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State. Purdue, Texas, and Xavier
Thompson, a Lebanon (OH) product, is currently playing his high school ball at Western Reserve Academy. He is considered the 11th-best recruit in the 2026 class and the 3rd-ranked SF in the country.
The elite SF recently spoke to On3 about what he thinks of Michigan:
“They’re doing really well in their first season. Watching them play, they have a lot of moving and cutting, it’s similar to how we play at Western Reserve, so I have some familiarity there. We’re continuing to build our relationship.”
In the same interview, Thompson shared what he is looking for in the college of his choosing.
“I want to play for a person I connect with. A coach on the court, but also off the court. I feel like that is the best way to succeed on the court is to play for someone you really connect with and really get to know them.
“I’m going to look at the play style and their plan for me. I’ve played a small forward role my whole life, so that is what I’m most comfortable with. I think it allows me to best open up my game inside and out. But I can play however the coach wants me, in multiple different styles. So, I’m going to look at the play style and go somewhere I’m comfortable.”
