Michigan Basketball: Elite 5-star prospect set for Ann Arbor visit

Head coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines are set to welcome elite 5-star forward Toni Bryant to Ann Arbor.

Chris Breiler

Head coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines are set to welcome one of the top prospects in the country this fall. On Tuesday, On3's Joe Tipton announced that five-star forward Toni Bryant has scheduled a visit to Ann Arbor for October 17.

According to On3's latest rankings, Bryant is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Florida and the No. 2 power forward in the nation. Bryant is also rated as the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation for the 2026 class.

The 6-10, 215-pound prospect out of Zephyrhills Christian Academy is also scheduled to take additional visits with stops at Florida State, North Carolina, Missouri, and NC State.

As of this writing, On3 lists Florida State (12.1%) and North Carolina (10.4%) as the current leaders for Bryant, with Michigan sitting in third place at 8.6%.

