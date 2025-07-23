Michigan battling Oregon for two elite prospects
With a class that already ranks within the top 10, Michigan still has some massive targets on the board for the 2026 recruiting cycle. In addition to five-star RB Savion Hiter, Michigan is also battling Oregon for two elite prospects who are currently uncommitted.
This week, Rivals listed 4-star CB Davon Benjamin and 4-star DL Deuce Geralds as two prospects who are currently deciding between the Wolverines and the Ducks.
RELATED: Too low or just right? Michigan's spot in Big Ten preseason poll sparks debate
Benjamin, who's rated as the No. 6 cornerback in the nation, has set a commitment date of August 6. Although he has a top five of Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Washington, and North Carolina, the belief is that the Wolverines and the Ducks are the two teams at the top.
Here's what Rivals national recruiting reporter Adam Gorney had to say:
"The Ducks have long been considered the frontrunner but after talking to him at a recent 7on7, he really likes the Wolverines a lot, too, and the Huskies are not out of this. Oregon is still probably the favorite but Michigan might have pulled pretty close."
Geralds is the No. 10 overall prospect from the state of Georgia and the No. 8 defensive lineman in the nation. Recently, Rivals reported that Oregon was still leading in this battle, but that Michigan was also rising quickly.
Via Chad Simmons, Rivals director of recruiting:
"Michigan is who we reported a week ago was running with the Ducks in that top group and we have not heard anything to change that. "
As of this writing, Michigan's 2026 recruiting class is No. 10 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten conference. But with guys like Hiter, Benjamin, and Geralds all still up for grabs, the Wolverines are in prime position to rise in the recruiting rankings in the coming weeks.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
FOX Sports lists Michigan vs Ohio State as the greatest CFB rivalry of all-time
The latest on Michigan's recruiting battle with Tennessee for 5-star RB Savion Hiter
Buckeye nation in meltdown mode as Big Ten commissioner clears Michigan
ESPN: Big Ten's Tony Petitti says no additional NCAA punishment needed for Michigan