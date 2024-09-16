Recruiting: Four-star linebacker includes Michigan football in 'Top 6'
We're one-quarter of the way through the 2024 college football season, but recruiting is a year-round proposition in this sport. As No. 18 Michigan prepares for a big-time matchup with No. 11 USC this coming Saturday, the Wolverines remain in the hunt for one of the top players in the 2025 class.
On Monday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is now considering six schools in his recruitment, and the Wolverines remain a contender. The linebacker had originally narrowed his list to five schools — Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, USC and Ohio State — but Owusu-Boateng is now also considering Texas.
Originally hailing from the DMV area, Owusu-Boateng transferred to the powerhouse IMG Academy where he recorded 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a sack in eight games as a high school junior. The four-star is considered the No. 73 overall prospect, No. 8 linebacker and No. 11 player in the state of Florida for the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Owusu-Boateng spent his sophomore season at Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic.
Notre Dame was considered the favorite to land Owusu-Boateng at the start of summer, but Michigan made up ground with the four-star linebacker after getting him on campus for an official visit on June 21.
"It was a visit that exceeded all of my expectations," Owusu-Boateng told Michigan Wolverines On SI's Trent Knoop. “The people at Michigan really care about you and your development. Not only as a football player, but as a man. That’s from the head coach on throughout to [strength and conditioning] coach [Justin] Tress. He really cares about your development on and off the field as well. Everybody is on the same page, and they aren’t comfortable even though they just won a national championship. They have a championship to defend.”
Here's how 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluates Owusu-Boateng:
"Speed-and-space linebacker that can hawk down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks. Tips the scales at just over 6-foot, 200 pounds and appears to still have some growth potential with his lean, muscular build. Started prep career off in the DMV before arriving at IMG Academy where he emerged as a team leader in advance of senior season. At his best in chase mode, but has shown over the years that he’s willing to attack blockers or play around them. Tends to strike opponents when the opportunity presents itself. Has proven to be rather effective against the pass as he’s athletic and agile enough to mirror tight ends underneath or down the seam. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level. Might lack the payload at this stage to hold up against a true down-hill run game, but sideline-to-sideline range could lead to plenty of success on Saturdays."
Michigan currently has 16 players committed to its 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 15 in the country and No. 5 in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines' average recruit rating of 91.68 is the 10-best mark nationally and the third-best in the conference.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 8 in state of Florida
- Four-star WR Andrew Marsh; Katy Jordan High School; Fulshear, Texas; No. 63 nationally, No. 9 wide receiver, No. 13 in state of Texas
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 100 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 102 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 159 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 24 in state of Florida
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 242 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 243 nationally, No. 29 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 257 nationally, No. 34 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 287 nationally, No. 23 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 299 nationally, No. 22 Edge Rusher, No. 40 in state of Georgia
- Four-star CB Jayden Sanders; Kilgore High School; Kilgore, Texas; No. 318 nationally, No. 30 Cornerback, No. 46 in state of Texas
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 322 nationally, No. 26 Running Back, No. 47 in state of Florida
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 328 nationally, No. 25 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 420 nationally, No. 46 Defensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Three-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 451 nationally, No. 23 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 452 nationally, No. 26 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 61 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 649 nationally, No. 69 Linebacker, No. 71 in state of Georgia
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI