Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson releases statement following injury
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is embracing the spirit of Detroit as his road to recovery begins following a season-ending injury suffered Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
In his first public statement since undergoing successful surgery on his broken tibia and fibula, Hutchinson thanked the Lions' fanbase while noting his "redemption story has begun."
"In light of Aidan's injury last night, we want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes," a post from Hutchinson's Instagram page read. "Your support through this shocking situation means so much to our family. We are blessed to share that Aidan's surgery was a success. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who have taken such good care of him.
"Aidan wants you all to know that his healing and redemption story has begun. He is holding the motto of Detroit close to heart: resurget cineribus. He will rise from the ashes."
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who was the program's offensive line coach during Hutchinson's senior season in Ann Arbor in 2021, had a heartfelt message to the former Wolverine on Monday.
"I just want to say a prayer to him and his family. Horrific injury," Moore said at his weekly press conference on Monday. "A great human being. Obviously, an outstanding player, but a great human being who left a legacy here. I know he's the heartbeat of that team. So, really, just want to say a prayer to him and his family, tell them that they're in our thoughts."
According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Hutchinson's injury will be season-ending, with a typical recovery timetable of six to eight months. However, the Lions gave no timetable for Hutchinson's return in the franchise's own public statement earlier on Monday, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he wouldn't count Hutchinson out for a return sometime this season.
"I would never count Hutch out. Ever," Campbell said. "So, probably a long road, but I would never count him out and I would say if anybody can make it back, it'd be him."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jake Butt's breakdown of Oregon-Ohio State reveals familiar issues for Buckeyes
Michigan vs. Michigan State game time, television provider announced
Jim Harbaugh reveals health issue that briefly took him off sideline for Chargers-Broncos game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI