More good news on the way for Michigan football one day after No. 8 commitment?
After a lackluster start to the 2026 campaign, Michigan football could start heating up on the recruiting trail and begin bringing in the numbers. Going into the second weekend of official visits, the Wolverines had just seven commitments in the class, but on Monday, Sherrone Moore and Co. added to the number.
Four-star defensive lineman McHale Blade committed to Michigan over Notre Dame, USC, Wisconsin, and Purdue, among others. It was a big win over the Irish, who were the presumptive leaders for a long time in the recruitment.
Could there be another addition on Tuesday? It's possible. Moore posted on his social media account the bat signal for a new commitment.
Who could it be? The obvious player might be 247Sports four-star DL Alister Vallejo, who is set to make a commitment on Tuesday night. The Liberty Hill (TX) recruit is set to decide between the Wolverines, Notre Dame, and Kansas.
The Composite three-star, has excellent size for an interior lineman entering his senior year of high school. Vallejo stands at 6-foot-3, 310 pound entering his senior year, and the Wolverines would love to get their hands on him in the weight room. He could be a really nice player in the middle for Michigan. He is ranked as the 443rd-best player in the 2026 class, and the No. 48 DL, per the Composite.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Vallejo:
Verifiably big with requisite frame to survive and potentially thrive in the trenches at the high-major level. Checks multi-sport box with encouraging shot put data. Excellent production for an interior D-line projection with 18 sacks, 26 hurries, 5 kick blocks across past two seasons (sophomore-junior). Serious forward juice with impressive linear closing speed relative to mass. Shows promising redirecting ability. Moves around with some role flexibility in a primarily odd front. Big/strong enough to back up traffic, athletic enough to penetrate and make plays on the ball. Can get caught flat-footed. Still room to improve balance and body control i.e. eliminating wasted motion upon disengagement and pursuit initiation. Potentially scheme-versatile iDL with dominant high school tape against solid comp. Projects as a quality high-major D-line piece who could develop into an NFL Draft candidate down the road.
