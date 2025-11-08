Where Michigan football's 2026 class ranks after two recent successful flips
It's been a busy two days for Michigan. Despite the football team having a bye week, the Wolverines were hitting the recruiting trail and having some success doing so.
On Thursday, Michigan flipped three-star Wisconsin LB commit Aden Reeder. Then on Friday, the Wolverines flipped three-star Miami (OH) offensive lineman Tommy Fraumann, who committed to Michigan.
The Wolverines now have 23 commitments in the 2026 class and by adding both Reeder and Fraumann, Michigan remained No. 10 in the 2026 class rankings. The Wolverines have the No. 10 class per the Composite and trail both Texas (No. 9) and Ohio State (No. 8).
Michigan still has to make sure it keeps its top commits intact with National Signing Day around the corner, but the Wolverines are trending for another top-10 class. Last season, after adding Bryce Underwood, Michigan had the No. 6 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
Michigan is far from being done on the recruiting trail
It's not clear how many players Michigan wants to take in this class, but the Wolverines are in a good position with several other targets. Michigan is still after Duke OL commit Sean Stover, along with Baylor CB commit Jamarion Vincent. Plus, the Wolverines recently offered Pitt commit -- a Cass Tech product -- LB Marcus Jennings.
There are a few other high-caliber players Michigan is chasing. Starting with Georgia LB commit Nick Abrams. Michigan has had some success flipping LBs this cycle -- see Markel Dabney and Aden Reeder -- and this would be a massive flip. Abrams is one of the top LBs in the country and if he wanted to come to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines would make room.
The CB position is another one of need. I already mentioned Vincent, but Michigan is also chasing LSU commit Havon Finney. Following Brian Kelly's firing, the Wolverines are trying to make moves to get Finney on campus.
Michigan is a team to watch as signing day approaches, and there could still be some fireworks for the Wolverines in the recruiting cycle.