BREAKING: Elite top 100 quarterback commits to Michigan Wolverines
Coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines can breathe a sigh of relief. They have finally landed the elite quarterback they needed in the '26 recruiting cycle. Top 100 quarterback recruit Brady Smigiel announced via his social media channels that he is now a Michigan Wolverine commit.
Beyond the importance of securing future talent in the quarterback room, getting Smigiel on board is critical for building out the rest of the 2026 class. Recruiting classes need leaders, and that leader is generally the quarterback commit for that class. Smigiel who has flirted with 5-star status throughout his high school career, is the type of elite QB commit that can make other recruiting targets look more seriously at U of M as a choice.
The 6-foot-5 210-pound Smigiel has a cannon for an arm and is also athletic enough to keep defenses honest with his feet. It had been rumored that he was heavily favoring the Wolverines after he and his family visited for the Michigan spring game. Today those rumors came true, and Michigan got their man and, in the process, landed one of the most important pieces of their 2026 class.
With the quarterback position secured, Moore and his team can pivot to the pursuit of skill players to put around Smigiel and current QB1 Bryce Underwood. Momentum is a crucial component in building out premier recruiting classes and it looks like Michigan just got a huge boost in that arena.
