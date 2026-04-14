Michigan Football Hosts Son of Wolverine Legend

This past weekend, Charles Woodson Jr. took a trip to Ann Arbor to visit with the Michigan Wolverines football program. Woodson Jr. is the son of former Michigan football legend Charles Woodson, a two-time All-American and Heisman trophy winner during his time in Ann Arbor.

While on his trip to Ann Arbor, Woodson posted videos to his Instagram story documenting the trip.

Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona 2027 DB Charles Woodson Jr. (@2Charleswoodson) visited #Michigan over the weekend with his dad, who documented the trip via his IG.



He is the son of former Heisman Trophy winning and nine-time Pro Bowl cornerback Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson). pic.twitter.com/yLHyTVVA9F — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 14, 2026

Woodson Jr. and His Recruitment

Currently a junior and in the class of 2027, Woodson Jr. is drawing interest from a number of Power Four schools.

Woodson Jr. has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.

Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson is mobbed by celebrating teammates after his 2nd quarter punt return for a touchdown against Ohio State University on Saturday, Nov 22, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. Um 112297 Endzone Pile Dpg | David P. Gilkey, Detroit Free Press

On3 has the 5’1” safety listed as a three-star recruit and projects the Wolverines to land Woodson Jr. He is listed as the 63rd overall ranked recruit in the state of Florida.

Michigan first offered Woodson Jr. back on June 4, 2025, and brought him on an unofficial visit on Oct. 4, 2025.

Scouting Report (via Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

“Smart safety with best-in-class type of bloodlines that made noticeable strides between sophomore and junior campaigns. Darts forward with conviction in run support taking sound angles to the football despite not being the largest defender at this stage. Flashes solid range from a single and two-high look. Shows promising awareness in both zone and man coverage as he gets to the catch point and will play through hands. Lack of testing data and speed markers is not ideal, but closes gaps in pads and has ripped off long runs in the return game. Should be viewed as a potential starter at the Power Four level based on what he put on tape as an 11th grader. Must add some mass in coming years, but the ability to process on the backend is encouraging.”

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) argues a call with an official against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Michigan and the 2027 Class

As it stands, the Wolverines have five commits in the class of 2027.

At the safety position, the Wolverines had four-star Darrell Mattison from Chicago, Ill. commit last month.

If Michigan were to land Woodson Jr., it would mark the third three-star in the class and the first player from the state of Florida.