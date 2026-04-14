Michigan Football Hosts Son of Wolverine Legend
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This past weekend, Charles Woodson Jr. took a trip to Ann Arbor to visit with the Michigan Wolverines football program. Woodson Jr. is the son of former Michigan football legend Charles Woodson, a two-time All-American and Heisman trophy winner during his time in Ann Arbor.
While on his trip to Ann Arbor, Woodson posted videos to his Instagram story documenting the trip.
Woodson Jr. and His Recruitment
Currently a junior and in the class of 2027, Woodson Jr. is drawing interest from a number of Power Four schools.
Woodson Jr. has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.
On3 has the 5’1” safety listed as a three-star recruit and projects the Wolverines to land Woodson Jr. He is listed as the 63rd overall ranked recruit in the state of Florida.
Michigan first offered Woodson Jr. back on June 4, 2025, and brought him on an unofficial visit on Oct. 4, 2025.
Scouting Report (via Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)
“Smart safety with best-in-class type of bloodlines that made noticeable strides between sophomore and junior campaigns. Darts forward with conviction in run support taking sound angles to the football despite not being the largest defender at this stage. Flashes solid range from a single and two-high look. Shows promising awareness in both zone and man coverage as he gets to the catch point and will play through hands. Lack of testing data and speed markers is not ideal, but closes gaps in pads and has ripped off long runs in the return game. Should be viewed as a potential starter at the Power Four level based on what he put on tape as an 11th grader. Must add some mass in coming years, but the ability to process on the backend is encouraging.”
Michigan and the 2027 Class
As it stands, the Wolverines have five commits in the class of 2027.
At the safety position, the Wolverines had four-star Darrell Mattison from Chicago, Ill. commit last month.
If Michigan were to land Woodson Jr., it would mark the third three-star in the class and the first player from the state of Florida.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2