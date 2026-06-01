Michigan Loses 2027 DB Commit Maxwell Miles: What's Next For Wolverines Recruiting Class

2027 defensive back Maxwell Miles was one of Michigan's longest-tenured commits in the class. But after a secret visit to Minnesota, Miles re-opened his recruitment and the Gophers pounced. On Sunday evening, the Wolverines lost Miles to the Golden Gophers.

Miles committed back in late March. He committed to Michigan just a day after landing four-star safety Darrell Mattison, who later de-committed from the program.

Miles is listed as a 6'2" safety and a consensus three-star prospect. The Rivals Industrial Rankings has the Las Vegas (NV) prospect listed as the No. 619 player in the 2027 class. Miles originally committed to Michigan over both Minnesota and UNLV, among others.

Where things stand with Michigan's 2027 class

Miles was one of the lower ranked players in Michigan's class, but it's a loss nonetheless and the Wolverines' recruiting class ranking took a hit. 247Sports Composite has Michigan having the No. 13 class in the country following the loss of Miles.

Michigan still has three defensive backs committed in the class. Four-stars Tavares Harrington and Darius Johnson, along with three-star legacy commit Charles Woodson Jr. Harrington is a versatile piece who could play either safety or nickel at Michigan, while Woodson Jr. projects at safety, and Johnson slots in at cornerback.

How Michigan could replace Miles

Michigan is set to lose at least four defensive backs after this season. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Rod Moore will all be out of eligibility, and Michigan will need to sign a few more defensive backs to fill the void.

Five-star Joshua Dobson will remain a big-time target for Michigan. QB commit Kamden Lopati has already said he's actively recruiting him to Ann Arbor, and Michigan remains a real threat. But the Wolverines are also looking at three-star Miami (OH) safety Errol Kerns, who has been rapidly rising up the ranks.

#Michigan has four defensive backs committed in the 2027 class, but the Wolverines don't appear to be stopping there.



Not only is Michigan making a run for five-star Joshua Dobson, but the Wolverines are looking to flip Miami (OH) commit Errol Kerns, who is rapidly rising up… pic.twitter.com/rFuFpW1QQ1 — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) May 24, 2026

Another familiar name, four-star safety Marcus Jones, who the staff has been after for quite some time, is another option. Both Kerns and Jones will likely be the focal point for the Wolverines' staff moving forward. Jones, the PA prospect, is ranked as the Composite's No. 269 player in the country.

It's possible Michigan felt good with its chances with both Kerns and Jones and Miles knew what was coming. Either way, the Wolverines lost a prospect to a Big Ten foe, and now the staff will be tasked with filling the spot — likely with some better options.