Michigan Football makes cut for top-ranked prospect from Texas
Michigan has been known for its offensive line play for a handful of seasons now. The Wolverines were the winners of the Joe Moore Award in 2022 and 2023 for having the best offensive line in the nation. Michigan was able to land five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola in this past cycle and with Sherrone Moore leading the charge, Michigan should continue to land elite offensive lineman.
On Wednesday, the Wolverines made the cut for one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 cycle. John Turntine III announced a top 10 which included the Wolverines. Michigan will battle Ohio State, Texas, Stanford, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Missouri, Tennessee, and SMU to land the coveted lineman.
The Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley product is considered the 12th-best prospect in the '26 cycle by the Composite, The four-star is the No. 3 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas. As a junior in high school, Turntine III stands at 6-3, 275-pounds.
Being down in Texas, it would appear that the Longhorns will be Michigan's biggest threat in this recruitment. But with how excellent the offensive line play has been under Moore, one would think the Wolverines will be in on this recruitment until the very end.
Here is 247Sports' Gabe Brooks' assessment on Turntine III:
Big-bodied offensive lineman who could potentially provide roster flexibility and multi-positional value. Tackle experience with the length to play outside, but the mass and play style of an interior mauler. Mixed testing data are not as much concern given outstanding functional athleticism in pads. Absolute bull as a puller. Displays excellent foot quickness and get-off twitch. Sophomore season revealed better pass-blocking context than most of the other linemen in the 2026 cycle. Owns strong multi-sport context with a 48-11 sophomore shot put and a 141-2 freshman discus. Sudden power manifests in pads. Still honing technique in hand placement consistency, as well as balance / body control. Ultimate positional home is TBD, but likely the type of OL prospect who could fit inside or outside. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year difference maker with long-term NFL Draft upside.
