Michigan Football: Wolverines make top 8 for athletic playmaker, No. 3 prospect in Iowa
While Michigan football hasn't received any new commitments in the 2026 class since wide receiver Jaylen Pile committed back in October, the Wolverines are starting to trend for some players and make some top groups. Recently, Michigan made the top eight for wide receiver Jayden McGregory.
The Des Moines (IA) Valley prospect placed Michigan in his top eight along with Minnesota, Kansas, Tennessee, Louisville, Georgia, Michigan State, and Missouri.
The 6-2 wide receiver is considered a four-star and the No. 221 ranked prospect in the '26 cycle according to the Composite. McGregory is considered an 'athlete' on 247Sports and is the 15th-ranked athlete in the class. He is also the third-ranked prospect from Iowa.
According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Golden Gophers are leading for McGregory. Minnesota has a 35.4% chance of landing the athletic playmaker. The Wolverines offered McGregory back in June and Michigan is hoping to get him on campus soon. With the Iowa product placing the Wolverines in his top group, there is clear interest in Ann Arbor.
Michigan recruited the wide receiver position well this past cycle. The Wolverines landed four-star Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington, while also landing the talented and tall three-star Jamar Browder.
