Michigan football makes top 4 for electric WR, former Penn State commit
After taking an official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend, 2026 WR recruit Jerquaden Guilford has put Michigan football in his final four. The Wolverines will battle it out with rival Ohio State, Indiana, and Ole Miss to get the explosive WR.
Guilford was previously a Penn State commitment. But he de-committed from the Nittany Lions back on Feb. 28.
The Fort Wayne (IN) prospect is a three-star prospect, and is ranked as the No. 434 player, No. 67 WR, and top-ranked player from Indiana, according to the Composite. He has good size for college, standing at 6-foot-2 and 190-pounds.
While there is no indication of where he will land at, Indiana has the lead on On3's RPM. The Hoosiers have a 94.6% chance of landing Guilford.
Michigan currently has one WR committed in the 2026 class: three-star Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines are hoping to add a few other playmakers to the class, and after missing out on Brady Marchese, who reaffirmed a commitment to Georgia, the Wolverines could use Guilford. Michigan is also in the running to land guys like Zion Robinson, Travis Johnson, and CJ Sadler, among others.
