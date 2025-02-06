Michigan football misses out on another '26 target to the same Big Ten foe
Not too long ago, one of the top 2026 prospects spurned both Michigan and Ohio State and committed to Illinois. Victor Singleton, an Ohio native, might have started a trend for Ohio recruits to go play for the Illini. On Thursday, that trend continued.
2026 linebacker Cam Thomas committed to Illinois over Michigan and others. The West Chester (OH) Lakota West prospect was once thought to be a Wolverine lean, but as time moved on, predictions began rolling in for the Illini to get the four-star recruit. Per 247Sports' Composite, Thomas is ranked as the 290th-best recruit in the '26 cycle and the 24th-ranked linebacker.
While the loss of Thomas is a disappointment, Michigan's recruiting efforts remain strong. The program's reputation for developing NFL-caliber players and its recent successes on the field continue to make it an attractive destination for top recruits.
Michigan landed a top linebacker in the '25 class when IMG Academy's Nathaniel Owuso-Boatend chose the Wolverines on Early Signing Day over Colorado, Ohio State, and others. The Wolverines also added three-star linebacker Chase Taylor. The Wolverines currently do not have a linebacker in the '26 cycle, but Michigan does have four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
The Wolverines currently have the No. 41 class in the '26 cycle with two commitments.
