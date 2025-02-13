Just In: Michigan Football misses out on top-ranked player from NJ to SEC school

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jermaine Kinsler has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 270 DL from Ocala, FL chose the Aggies over Michigan, Ohio State, & Miami



"I'm home Aggieland, let’s work #GigEm👍”https://t.co/ufPsOcMkHz pic.twitter.com/umG2QshwwV