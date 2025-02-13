Just In: Michigan Football misses out on top-ranked player from NJ to SEC school
In a surprising turn of events, Michigan football lost out on elite four-star Edge rusher, Jermaine Kinsler, to Texas A&M on Thursday morning. The Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic product committed to the Aggies over Michigan and others. Kinsler was recently in Ann Arbor for a visit and by all accounts it was a good visit.
Per the Composite, Kinsler is the 170th-ranked player in the 2026 class. He is the 22nd-ranked Edge rusher and the top-ranked player in NJ.
Kinsler told On3 it was the connection he has to the coaching staff and what Mike Elko is building at Texas A&M.
“I like what Coach Elko is doing and he’s a defensive-minded coach,” Kinsler said. “That definitely led me in that direction.”
According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan had a great shot at landing the talented defensive player. The Wolverines were right in line with both Ohio State and Penn State with a 12% chance of landing him. The Aggies had just a 5% chance of landing him.
Michigan currently has just two commitments in the 2026 cycle. Four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile are the two and Sherrone Moore is hoping for more commitments soon.
