Michigan football on commitment watch for game changing quarterback recruit
The drought for the 2026 recruiting cycle may be nearing an end and it could be ending with a bang. Recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong is reporting that he believes 2026 top 5 overall quarterback Brady Smigiel is a heavy Michigan lean and a commitment may be imminent.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and newly minted offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey prioritized Smigiel as their quarterback of choice for the 2026 cycle and it looks like Smigiel has received the message. More importantly, he has reciprocated the love, and it looks like Michigan has made a big impact on Smigiel and his family.
Smigiel has made multiple visits to Ann Arbor and he and his family were most recently on hand for the spring game. Landing a leader and elite talent like Smigiel would do a lot to jump start the 2026 recruiting class, which has been slow to build thus far. Any top tier recruiting class is headlined by that leader that pushes other high-level recruits to join them in pursuit of championships. Moore and Lindsey seem like they have done everything necessary to put themselves in position to land this gunslinger, if they do it could move other targets to look harder at coming to Ann Arbor.
