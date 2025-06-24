Is Michigan out? 5-star Felix Ojo names his two main schools
Earlier this month, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo took his official visit to Michigan. The 6-7, 275-pound prospect is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Texas and the No. 3 OT in the nation, according to On3's latest rankings.
Following that visit, On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong reported that Ojo viewed Michigan on par with Ohio State and Texas, indicating the Wolverines were a real player in this recruitment. But things can change quickly on the recruiting trail, and it now sounds like Michigan is on the outside looking in.
On Monday, On3 reported that Ojo now views Texas and Ohio State as the top two schools.
“Right now Texas and Ohio State,” Ojo told On3. “Those are the main two.”
In addition to development, Ojo said that the opportunity to play early was also playing a role in his recruitment.
Although missing out on a guy like Ojo is never ideal, the Wolverines did a phenomenal job with the offensive line on the recruiting trail last cycle - and that success could be playing a role in Ojo's decision. Michigan brought in two 5-star offensive tackles for the 2025 class, including Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. With those two guys in the mix, there's no guarantee for early playing time in Ann Arbor if you're Ojo.
