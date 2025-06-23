Michigan football predicted to beat Alabama for four-star defender
Michigan football had several high-caliber players in Ann Arbor this past weekend for 'Victors Weekend'. The Wolverines were hoping to move the needle on several recruitments, and it appears Michigan might of done just that.
On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted Michigan to land four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis over Alabama.
Davis is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman out of St. Louis (MO) DeSmet. According to the Composite, Davis is the 101st-ranked player in the 2026 class and the No. 13 defensive lineman. With Wiltfong's prediction in favor of Michigan, the Wolverines now have a commanding lead in On3's RPM with an 85.4% chance of landing the defender.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Davis.
Ascending defensive end with a prototypical frame that could fit into an odd or even front at the next level. Began his prep career playing quarterback before flipping to the other side of the ball and finding instant success in the trenches. Flashes the ability to separate and bypass base blocks with his lateral agility. Not the most destructive defender at this stage, but can find a flat back and shoot his hands to gain extension. Solid get-off frequently gives him an advantage in passing situations. Quick to unleash a bull-rush, but can also rip his way around the corner and has the stride length to finish. Enters senior year believed to be north of 6-foot-4, 265 pounds with adequate length in the arms. Must improve pad level and learn how to bring it every single snap, but appears to be rounding into form as he nearly doubled his production as a junior for Missouri’s 6A champs. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor and possible impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Should offer plenty of alignment flex and could very well end up finding a home on the inside depending on how the body matures.
The Wolverines currently have 12 commitments in the class. Michigan has three defensive linemen currently committed: four-star Alister Vallejo, four-star McHale Blade, and three-star Tariq Boney.
