Michigan Football Receives Another Prediction To Land 4-Star Speedster
Michigan football took two wide receivers in its 2024 recruiting class but with the losses of Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, and Darrius Clemons to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, the Wolverines' receiving corps was starting to look depleted. The Wolverines went into the portal to grab Amorion Walker from Ole Miss and CJ Charleston from Youngstown State.
The maize and blue are hoping to add some more receiver talent in the 2025 cycle. Michigan currently has one WR committed in the cycle being four-star Jacob Washington. The Wolverines are also favored to land three-star Phillip Wright -- who announces his commitment on Saturday.
But Michigan isn't look to stop there. The Wolverines appear to be in the driver seat to land another big-time playmaker at wide receiver, Andrew Marsh. He is a 6-foot-1 speedster from Fulshear (TX) Katy Jordan. Marsh is viewed as a borderline five-star prospect. He is ranked as the 58th-overall prospect and the No. 8 WR by the Composite.
The Wolverines received yet another prediction in their favor to land Marsh. Brice Marich with The Michigan Insider placed a Crystal Ball in the Wolverines' favor for Marsh. There was already one Crystal Ball placed for Michigan previously. Over on On3, Michigan has an 84.7% chance to land the Texas product. Three predictions are cast in Michigan's favor on On3.
Marsh caught for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in high school. But he's not just a football star, Marsh excels at track and field as well. He high jumped 6-4 and ran 400-meter times of 50.50 and 50.56 in the spring of 2023.
The Wolverines would love to get their hands on a playmaker like Marsh who is explosive with the ball in his hands. Once he gets into the training room to gain some added strength he could be a real force to be reckoned with at the college level. Assuming Michigan can land Marsh, this could end up going down as one of the better receiving classes in recent history in Ann Arbor.
