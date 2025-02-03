Michigan Football: Wolverines to finish behind Big Ten foe in recruitment of elite 2025 4-star
It seemed inevitable, but it appears Michigan football is officially out of the running for 2025 Edge rusher Zahir Mathis. The former Ohio State commit is now being predicted to commit and sign with Big Ten foe, Maryland. On3's Steve Wiltfong placed an expert prediction in favor of the Terrapins on Monday morning. National Signing Day looms with it taking place on Wednesday.
The Wolverines were scheduled to host Mathis on a visit recently, but Mathis canceled the visit to Ann Arbor. Mathis also canceled his visit to UCLA, but went on a trip to both Florida State and Maryland -- this past weekend.
According to the Composite, the 6-6, 225-pound Philadelphia (PA) product is listed as the No. 114 overall prospect and the No. 12 Edge prospect in the '25 cycle. It would have been a nice way to capitalize in the final days of the 2025 recruiting cycle to land a player like Mathis. But the Wolverines will pivot and are still looking like the leaders to land five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood.
Michigan currently has the No. 7 class in the country by the Composite.
