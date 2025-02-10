REPORT: Michigan Football to host 4-star tight end, Top 50 prospect on official visit
Few programs have utilized the tight end position as effectively as Michigan over the past decade, and that has some of the best high school prospects at the position giving a good hard look at the Maize and Blue.
On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that the Wolverines will receive an official visit from four-star Saint George (Utah) Pine View Brock Harris this summer, over the weekend of June 13. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder has also set dates for visits to Oregon, Georgia and BYU in the coming months.
Harris is among the best prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, ranking No. 53 overall in On3's Industry Rankings. He's also considered the No. 3 tight end and No. 1 player from the state of Utah in his class. Harris has garnered close to 40 scholarship offers, which includes a 'who's who' of the top programs in the nation.
In addition to the four schools mentioned above, Tennessee and North Carolina are a couple of other programs to keep an eye on for the Utah native.
Michigan has recruited an utilized the tight end position incredibly well in recent memory, from All-Americans Colston Loveland and Jake Butt, to multiple All-Big Ten selections in Luke Schoonmaker, A.J. Barner and Erick All over the past decade. The success of those players gives the Wolverines excellent ammunition in pursuit of high-caliber prospects like Harris.
Michigan signed one tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Alcoa (Tenn.) High's Eli Owens. The Wolverines had another long-term commitment from four-star Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh in the '25 class, who flipped to Penn State during the early signing period last December.
