Recruiting: Michigan Football 'the team to beat' for 4-star, Top 200 wide receiver

4⭐️ WR Christian Ward is the No. 188 recruit in the country.



Michigan is the team to beat in his recruitment, in large part thanks to his bond with @19Bellamy.



“I love the coach for sure and the quarterback, so I feel like that would be a good move”



