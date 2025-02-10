Recruiting: Michigan Football 'the team to beat' for 4-star, Top 200 wide receiver
Michigan is beginning to prioritize the wide receiver position on the recruiting trail, as the Wolverines aim to become more explosive in the pass game under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
As the 2026 recruiting cycle gets started in earnest, U-M wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has the Maize and Blue in the pole position for one of their top targets at the position. According to a report from On3's Ethan McDowell, Michigan is the "team to beat" currently for four-star Carrollton (Ga.) Walton wide receiver Christian Ward.
Michigan's rise to the top of Ward's potential suitors has come quickly, given the fact the Wolverines only offered the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder a less than three weeks ago on Jan. 24. Ward, who is ranked No. 188 overall by On3, also holds offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.
The Wolverines already have one wide receiver committed to their 2026 class in three-star Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal wideout Jaylen Pile, and are on the hunt for more difference-makers at the position in this cycle. Michigan is also targeting five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei WR Chris Henry Jr., who's currently committed to Ohio State. The Wolverines are also in good standing with Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith WR Travis Johnson and Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech athlete CJ Sadler.
Michigan landed a pair of four-star wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class — Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan prospect Andrew Marsh and Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw's Jacob Washington. The Wolverines also added a commitment from three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces Community wide receiver Jamar Browder in the '25 class, flipping him from NC State.
With offensive changes coming for Michigan in 2025, wide receiver is a key position to watch for the Wolverines in the coming years, both on the field and the recruiting trail.
