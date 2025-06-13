Michigan head coach discusses the importance and intent of high-level camps
If you were to apply the definition of the word "intensity" to a person, Michigan head wrestling coach Sean Bormet would fit the bill. Bormet is known throughout the wrestling world as a man who is passionate about his players, technique, hard work, and dedication. Shortcuts are not in his DNA, and as he mentors young men, he imparts that very same belief into them.
In a sport that has become increasingly influenced by name, image, and likeness (NIL) dollars, Bormet has embraced the change while remaining loyal to his old school roots of building relationships and offering extreme mentorship and guidance to his wrestlers. Leading a wrestling program is no easy task; leading one in a conference housing perennial powerhouse Penn State is that much more difficult. One of the ways Bormet has navigated the NIL world and the recruiting prowess of rival schools is by holding wrestling camps for young, talented wrestlers. This presents a perfect opportunity for Bormet and his staff to educate the next generation of the sport.
I spoke with him about his intentions for the camps, and this is what he had to say:
"Our goal with Michigan Wrestling Camps is to elevate every hardworking camper — sharpen skills, build IQ and stack meaningful reps in a high-energy and fun environment. I fully believe that wrestling is the ultimate sport for personal growth and accountability, and we enjoy helping young people build confidence, toughness and a competitive edge on and off the mat."- Michigan Wrestling HC Sean Bormet
The camps integrate wrestlers with Michigan coaches and are incredible teaching labs. The young wrestlers learn the basics and advanced skills, along with lessons learned from Bormet's staff, who possess decades of knowledge. If you or someone you know would like to attend the camp, registration is available at the following link-Register here.
