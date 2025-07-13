Michigan in heated recruiting battle with Oregon, Texas for another elite defender
With Michigan's 2026 recruiting class now among the top 10 in the nation, the Wolverines are far from done pursuing elite talent. On Sunday, Rivals revealed that four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin has Michigan among his top 5 schools, along with Oregon, Texas, Washington, and North Carolina.
The 6-0, 170-pound prospect out of Oaks Christian High School in California is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect from the state and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation.
Benjamin revealed to Rivals that his visit to Michigan went well, and that he's intrigued by playing for a program with such a rich tradition of winning.
"Everybody has their own style of tradition, of what it is," Benjamin told Rivals. "Michigan is the most winning program in football history, so when I got down there, just really trying to see what separates Michigan and why do they call them the most winning school in the nation? And see how much they really put time and effort into just trying to be better and pour into the kids. Michigan was a really great visit."
Benjamin is targeting a commitment date of August 2. As of this writing, Rivals lists Oregon comfortably in the lead for this recruiting battle. But as we've seen in previous recruiting battles where Michigan is involved, the Wolverines can compete with anyone on the trail if they want a recruit bad enough.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'Tipped Off': Connor Stalions issues forceful response to Sonny Dykes' 2022 CFP claim
Aaron Rodgers links up with Michigan's 2026 QB commit for workout session
Michigan's 7-footer looks like a problem in newly released video
ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records
Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season