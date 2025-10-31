Michigan LB recruiting woes continue as four-star prospect picks UNC over Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines have a top-10 recruiting class and are in position to flip several prospects, but one area Michigan has struggled to recruit is at linebacker. The Wolverines have missed out on several linebacker targets and on Friday night, another one is off the board.
Four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa picked North Carolina over Michigan and others. The Baltimore (MD) prospect was a long time Miami lean, but it appeared like the Wolverines were working their way towards the top of this recruitment.
Forkpa took an official visit to Michigan back in June and the Wolverines made it clear they wanted him in the class, but Forkpa opted to commit to North Carolina -- despite its on-the-field struggles under Bill Belichick.
The 6-foot-2, 220 pound linebacker is ranked as the No. 294 prospect in the country and the No. 19 linebacker, per the Composite.
What's next for Michigan?
Forkpa isn't the first linebacker Michigan didn't land. The Wolverines missed out on Brayden Rouse (Tennessee), Nick Abrams (Georgia), Braylon Hodge (Oregon), Shadarius Toodle (Auburn), and Anthony Davis (Ole Miss), among others.
The only linebacker currently committed is three-star Markel Dabney, who flipped from SMU. Michigan is still working on trying to flip Abrams from Georgia, but the Wolverines have their work cut out for them on that recruitment.
Michigan does have Wisconsin commit Aden Reeder visiting this weekend and that could get interesting for the Wolverines. Luke Fickell's program is a mess, and Michigan has had great success with linebackers. Reeder is a three-star linebacker and the No. 555 player in the country, per the Composite. He has been gaining more offers as of late, and Michigan is a school that is heating up with him.
Michigan has also expressed interest in Iowa commit Kasen Thomas, but not a ton of momentum appears to be gained in that recruitment. The Wolverines are going to need to continue to work on flip candidates if they hope to add at least one more linebacker to the 2026 class.
Michigan is set to lose Ernest Hausmann and possibly Jimmy Rolder -- who might be able to get a waiver. However, the position isn't a major concern next season with Cole Sullivan, Troy Bowles, and Nathaniel Owus-Boateng all returning.