Michigan Loses Commitment From 2027 Offensive Lineman

In a move that many didn't see coming, Michigan lost a commitment from 2027 three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare on Tuesday. The move comes two days after four-star offensive tackle Sidney Rouleau committed to the Wolverines.

Dare committed to Michigan back on August 4 of 2025, but for reasons not known right now, he has decided to open his recruitment back up. Dare has received some offers in the past months. Teams like Stanford, Northwestern, Purdue, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas have all offered Dare.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Tristan Dare has Decommitted from Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 290 IOL from Southlake, TX had been Committed to the Wolverines since August



He currently holds a total of 35 offershttps://t.co/9TkTMZ68VK pic.twitter.com/Y0b5g4FckA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2026

The Southlake (TX) prospect is a 6'3", 290-pound lineman and is ranked as the No. 741 prospect in the 2027 class, per the Composite. Dare is also considered the No. 43 interior offensive lineman.

What makes this decommitment even more interesting is that Dare is coming off of an unofficial visit to Michigan. He said it was a 'great time' and he has seen offensive line coach Jim Harding before, too. Harding appeared to make a good impression on Dare, but it's possible the Texas prospect wants to see what else is out there.

It's not clear at this time if Michigan will remain in his recruitment, or if Dare is fully out on the Maize and Blue.

Dare was selected as a Navy All-American after solid play on the field in high school.

What now for Michigan?

After gaining three commitments in a week time, Michigan is back down to five commits in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines had three offensive linemen committed, but the Maize and Blue are down to Sidney Rouleau and Louis Esposito.

What makes Michigan's class even more interesting is that Esposito — who appears to be locked in with the Wolverines — has taken visits elsewhere. After his father, Lou Esposito, left for the NFL, Esposito has visited Notre Dame in the recent days.

Whether Dare is open to a return to Michigan or not, the Wolverines will be looking at their big board and begin looking for replacements. Typically, Michigan will take four to five offensive linemen each cycle and the Wolverines will likely want to take a few more with Harding taking over.

There are still some top targets on the board for Michigan. Players like Jackson Roper, Lincoln Mageo, Oluwasemilore Olubobola, and Jakari Lipsey, among others, are still in play for Michigan.