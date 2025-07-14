Wolverine Digest

Michigan makes sports history with first-round picks across all 5 major leagues in same year

The University of Michigan has made sports history, becoming the first school ever with a first-round pick in MLS, NFL NBA, NHL, and MLB drafts all in the same year.

That draft class includes:

  • Jason Bucknor - 20th overall to LA Galaxy (MLS)
  • Mason Graham - 5th overall to Cleveland Browns (NFL)
  • Colston Loveland - 10th overall to Chicago Bears (NFL)
  • Kenneth Grant - 13th overall to Miami Dolphins (NFL)
  • Danny Wolf - 27th overall to Brooklyn Nets (NBA)
  • Will Horcoff - 24th overall to Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)
  • Mitch Voit - 38th overall to New York Mets (MLB)

There's no question that Michigan's success in producing first-round talent is a powerful asset on the recruiting trail - especially in today's era of NIL and the transfer portal. While money now plays a significant role, it's player development that ultimately propels young athletes toward their goal of playing at the professional level. With Michigan recently making college sports history in that regard, there's no doubt that recruits across the country are taking notice.

