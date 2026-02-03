On Tuesday afternoon, Greg Biggins and Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported that three-star wide receiver Eli Woodard will officially announce his commitment next Tuesday, Feb. 10. Michigan has made the cut as the class of 2027, 6’1” receiver has narrowed his choices down to four schools, including Missouri, Oregon and USC.

As it stands, USC is currently the favorite to land the Temecula, Calif. native. The Wolverines entered the recruiting battle a little later than most schools, not offering Woodard until Jan. 22, 2026.

However, new head coach Kyle Whittingham, offensive coordinator Jason Beck and wide receivers coach Micah Simon were recruiting Woodard while they were with Utah.

Woodard finished his junior year of high school with over 1,000 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns per MaxPreps.

Michigan and the Wide Receiver Room

The Wolverines are officially returning their top receiver, Andrew Marsh, for next season.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) spins on a punt return in-between Maryland Terrapins defenders during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In the 2026 class, Michigan is bringing in two freshmen, Travis Johnson and Jaylen Pile. As far as the transfer portal, the Wolverines added JJ Buchanan from Utah and Jaime Ffrench Jr. from Texas.

If Woodard were to sign with the Wolverines, he would be the fifth recruit for the class of 2027 and the first wide receiver for UofM.