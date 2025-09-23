Two Michigan commits named as flip watch candidates by Rivals
Michigan currently has 22 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and the Wolverines have the 10th-ranked class, per the Composite. The class is headlined by a pair of five-star prospects: RB Savion Hiter and edge rusher Carter Meadows. The Wolverines haven't had a commitment since Hiter pledged to Michigan back on August 19.
The Wolverines are still searching for targets -- while having a few flip targets in mind. But Michigan will have to keep a few of its own commits because Rivals has two Wolverines on flip watch.
Julian Walker
Back on Sept. 6, Walker took a visit to South Carolina for the game between the Gamecocks and South Carolina State. He has made a few visits there since committing to Michigan back on July 1. But it makes sense. Walker's father is on the strength staff at South Carolina, and he continues to get recruited heavily by the Gamecocks.
Walker is ranked as the No. 127 prospect in the 2026 cycle and the No. 15 edge rusher, per the Composite. Following his visit to South Carolina, he said there were plenty of reasons to consider the Gamecocks moving forward.
Dorian Barney
One weekend after Walker visited South Carolina, four-star CB Dorian Barney took a visit to Georgia Tech. Barney committed to the Wolverines back on July 5 and he picked Michigan over the Yellow Jackets. The Georgia native has close ties with Georgia Tech, and with Tech starting well this season, it's giving reasons for Barney to consider them.
Barney is ranked as the No. 228 recruit in the country and the No. 22 CB, per the Composite. With Barney already taking a visit this season, Rivals suggests he could make one more trip there this fall for another visit.
Success on the field will continue to move the needle
Michigan is out to a 3-1 start in the 2025 season. The Wolverines are already finding success on the recruiting trail since Sherrone Moore has taken over as the head coach. The young coach has taken recruiting to a new level with the help of a strong NIL backing. But as long as Michigan produces on the field, talent will continue to flood into Ann Arbor.
