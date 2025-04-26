Quarterback recruit once favoring Michigan commits elsewhere
Recruiting is one of the more fluid processes in all of sports. Recruiting at the collegiate level, dealing with young men and women, and their families, can be an incredibly difficult and time-consuming task. An organization can do everything right, be trending for the commitment of their target, and then lose that ground and commitment in the blink of an eye.
That is what happened in the case of Ashland, OH based quarterback Nathan Bernhard. The Michigan Wolverines were trending for the high 3-star's services after a recent visit to Ann Arbor. Rankings aside, Bernhard has the look of an elite pro-style quarterback, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 215-pounds he is built for the next level. However, his interest in Michigan took a turn and, adding insult to injury, he recently announced via his own social channels that he has committed to Appalachian State.
Now, it is very possible that Bernhard was influenced by the recent commitment of fellow '26 cycle quarterback recruit Brady Smigiel, who chose the Wolverines. Knowing that may have swayed Bernhard away from Michigan and into the waiting arms of the Mountaineers. Smigiel is similar to Bernhard in stature and has a stronger arm. He is also rated much higher, a composite 80th overall ranking truly places him in an elite status.
Getting a quarterback in the fold for the '26 cycle is becoming an urgent priority for the Wolverines. Quarterbacks, especially elite ones, tend to attract more talent. Other skill players on the offensive side of the ball want to know who is handing off, and passing the ball to them. On the defensive side, recruits want to know that they will have a capable offensive unit helping them win ball games. Landing Smigiel certainly had an influence on Bernhard and where he ended up.
