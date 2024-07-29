Reactions to Michigan landing four-star Brody Jennings
Michigan added to its 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Composite four-star cornerback Brody Jennings. Jennings verbally committed to the Wolverines late on Sunday night and is joined by four-star quarterback Brady Hart as the two commits in the class. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Jennings is the 271st-ranked recruit in the '26 cycle. He is viewed as the 26th-ranked cornerback and the 49th-best prospect from the state of Florida.
After the 6-foot-1 cornerback out of Jacksonville (FL) pledged to the Wolverines, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions we could find from X (formerly Twitter).
Newest Michigan commit Brody Jennings
2025 tight end commit Eli Owens
Hayes Fawcett
MLive's Aaron McMann
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
2026 QB commit Brady Hart
Michigan secondary coach LaMar Morgan
Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale
Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia
BlueCrue
Michigan Wolverines on SI's Matt Lounsberry
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recent report shows J.J. McCarthy is off to a great start in Minnesota
Michigan players react to being picked to finish 4th in Big Ten
'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024