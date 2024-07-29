Wolverine Digest

Reactions to Michigan landing four-star Brody Jennings

It was a great evening for the Wolverines on Sunday night after they landed four-star cornerback Brody Jennings. Here's what social media had to say.

Trent Knoop

Oct 11, 2014; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines run under the banner prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2014; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines run under the banner prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan added to its 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Composite four-star cornerback Brody Jennings. Jennings verbally committed to the Wolverines late on Sunday night and is joined by four-star quarterback Brady Hart as the two commits in the class. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Jennings is the 271st-ranked recruit in the '26 cycle. He is viewed as the 26th-ranked cornerback and the 49th-best prospect from the state of Florida.

After the 6-foot-1 cornerback out of Jacksonville (FL) pledged to the Wolverines, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions we could find from X (formerly Twitter).

Newest Michigan commit Brody Jennings

2025 tight end commit Eli Owens

Hayes Fawcett

MLive's Aaron McMann

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

2026 QB commit Brady Hart

Michigan secondary coach LaMar Morgan

Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia

BlueCrue

Michigan Wolverines on SI's Matt Lounsberry

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Recent report shows J.J. McCarthy is off to a great start in Minnesota

Michigan players react to being picked to finish 4th in Big Ten

'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024

Published
Trent Knoop

TRENT KNOOP

Home/Recruiting