Recruiting: Michigan Football quarterback target receives offer from Oregon
Michigan has its quarterback for the immediate future in Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2025, but have also begun laying the groundwork in future recruiting cycles.
The Wolverines were one of the first major programs to offer Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor, but will have to battle several other suitors to win the Illinois native's commitment. One such suitor is the Oregon Ducks, who offered Taylor earlier this week.
According to Rivals, Taylor is considered a four-star prospect and the No. 33 overall player in his recruiting class. The high school sophomore has already garnered a ton of national interest with 32 scholarship offers, including from other name-brand programs like Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Miami and Tennessee.
With a long way yet to go in this recruitment, Michigan has put itself in a good spot with Taylor, and he'll be a name to watch for in the months and years to come.
