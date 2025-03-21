RECRUITING: Number one recruit in Michigan unveils his top four schools pitting rivals against one another
The famous saying that all Michigan Wolverine fans love to spout is "The best in Michigan, go to Michigan". The best in Michigan last year was Bryce Underwood, he was actually the best in the entire nation, and he ended up at The Big House wearing maize and blue. The number one rated recruit in the mitten state for 2026 is 6-foot-5 270-pound IOL Gregory Patrick from Portage, Michigan, he recently released his top four schools, and the Wolverines made the cut. Along with Michigan, Patrick included rival Michigan State, Big Ten foe Penn State, and perennial recruiting combatant Notre Dame.
Again, never a bad sign to make the top four, much more difficult to be left out of the cut and have to fight your way back into contention. With some of the blue blood programs that Patrick is looking at this one is going to be a battle. Michigan has prioritized landing the talent in their backyard, and it will not hurt at all to have one of the most talented players in years in Underwood pitching the winged helmet to Patrick. With the success Michigan has had recently along the offensive line, and their penchant for getting those linemen into the NFL, Patrick could very well be swayed towards Ann Arbor. We have a long way to go until signing day, but I am feeling confident that this one ends up in Sherrone and companies favor.
