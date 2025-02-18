REPORT: Michigan Football working to flip Clemson commit in 2026 class?
After flipping four-star safety Jordan Young from Clemson ahead of 2025's early signing period last December, Michigan is making inroads with another defensive back currently committed to the Tigers in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to a report from On3's Ethan McDowell, the Wolverines remain in good standing with four-star Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic cornerback Shavar Young Jr., who committed to Clemson way back in August. Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan visited Young this past January to reaffirm the Wolverines' interest in the defensive back.
According to On3's Industry Ranking, Young is considered the No. 299 overall prospect, No. 17 cornerback and No. 8 player from the state of Tennessee in the 2026 class. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has received more than 30 scholarship offers, including one from Michigan back all the way back in Oct. 2022, when Steve Clinkscale was still the Wolverines' DB coach.
Morgan had success flipping multiple prospects in the 2025 cycle, including Jordan Young from Clemson, four-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia, and four-star safety Elijah Dotson from Pittsburgh. Michigan's defensive backs coach has proven to be one of the top recruiters on head coach Sherrone Moore's staff, and Shavar Young Jr.'s current commitment to Clemson will be one to watch.
