Michigan Football: Four-star linebacker from Texas plans to visit Wolverines
Michigan has been active in the state of Texas during the 2026 recruiting cycle, targeting top prospects at running back in four-star Javian Osborne and offensive line in four-star Felix Ojo, as well as landing a commitment from three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
It appears as if the Wolverines are in the hunt for another of the Lone Star State's top prospects as well in four-star Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial linebacker Tank King. On Tuesday, King announced several upcoming recruiting visits he will take, including a trip to Ann Arbor.
In addition to Michigan, King plans to visit several in-state programs such as Texas, Texas A&M and Houston, as well as trips to Nebraska and Notre Dame. According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, King is considered the No. 173 overall prospect, No. 12 linebacker and No. 21 player from the Lone Star State in the 2026 recruiting class.
After landing a stud in four-star IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng in the 2025 cycle, Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary looks to make another splash in the 2026 class. In addition to King, Michigan has shown interest in four-star Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy 'backer Shadarius Toodle, who is currently committed to Auburn.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7