Son of NFL legend hangs out with Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis during recruiting visit
If Bryce Underwood is looking for pedigree in his wide receiver running mates at Michigan, he sure started with a high bar. The son of former NFL legend and soon to be first ballot (2026 eligible) Hall of Famer, Larry Fitzgerald, was on hand at Michigan this weekend as part of a star-studded recruiting event.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Devin Fitzgerald is a high 3-star prospect with a bevy of top tier D1 offers. He is currently favored to land in Arizona, but there is a ton of time left in his recruitment. Michigan only recently offered so it is a good sign that he made it to Ann Arbor so quickly.
Having the future QB1 for the Michigan Wolverines on hand to help recruit Devin is not a bad plan for Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff. Wide receivers want to know that the quarterback situation is set at any place they consider committing to. It is safe to say that the future under center at Michigan may be the best it has ever been, at least since a kid named JJ McCarthy from La Grange Park, Illinois stepped foot on campus.
While it remains to be seen if Michigan moved the needle in this recruiting battle, it is a good sign that connections were clearly made. In today's generation, making those connections between current players and prosecutive future recruits is a critical step in securing a future commitment.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media reacts to Michigan basketball storming past Texas A&M and onto the Sweet 16
Michigan football offers 1,000-yard receiver in the transfer portal
Former Michigan football OC Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts, including 10 counts of aggravated identity theft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7