Top 2025 Michigan football commit leaves the Wolverines for SEC school
The recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall has been a rollercoaster for Michigan fans to follow. Marshall originally committed to the maize and blue back on April 22, but it didn't keep the Oak Park (IL) Fenwick product from looking around at other programs. At one point in time, it appeared Marshall was going to leave Michigan before he re-affirmed his commitment to the Wolverines after visiting back on May 31.
But the defensive lineman is officially on the move. There were a plethora of projections going out showing Marshall would leave Michigan and head south to Auburn. Marshall took an official to Auburn back on June 7
On Friday morning, Marshall announced he was heading to Auburn.
It's a tough break for Michigan to lose Marshall from its 2025 class. He was the highest-ranked recruit the Wolverines had, according to the Composite. Marshall is listed as the No. 46 recruit in the class and the No. 6 defensive lineman. He is the second-rated player in the state of Illinois.
With Marshall leaving the Wolverines, Michigan still has three defensive linemen committed in the '25 cycle, including fellow Illinois lineman Jaylen Williams.
