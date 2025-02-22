Michigan Football: Top commit for Big Ten foe is seen rocking Wolverines gear
It might have been a little shocking when four-star cornerback Victor Singleton chose to commit to Illinois back on Feb. 2. Singleton, the No. 2 prospect in the state of Ohio, spurned Buckeye fans when he committed to the Fighting Illini over the Buckeyes and others. In fact, Singleton was viewed as an Ohio State lean, but the Michigan Wolverines were also in the picture.
RELATED: Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
Perhaps, the Wolverines are still in the picture. On3's EJ Holland saw Singleton rocking a Michigan backpack during a 7on7 event.
The 6-foot cornerback is one of the top players in the 2026 class. Per the Composite, Singleton is the 66th-best player and the No. 6 cornerback in the class. He hails from Toledo (OH) Central Catholic and both Ohio State and Michigan would love to get him in their class. Even the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine doesn't see Singleton staying with the Illini. Ohio State still has a 91.7% chance of landing him despite a commitment to Illinois. The Wolverines are second in line with a 3.8% chance and the Illini have a less than 1% chance of keeping Singleton.
Singleton has been to Ohio State five times and to Ann Arbor three times to see the Wolverines. Michigan had a great secondary haul in 2025. Locking down Shamari Earls, Jayden Sanders, Kainoa Winston, Jordan Young, and Elijah Dotson will give Michigan some options for the next few years.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media explodes after Michigan basketball extended Dusty May's contract
Michigan Football: Chip Lindsey talks expectations and development of the 2025 quarterback room
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7