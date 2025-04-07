Top Michigan football prospect commits to BYU over the Wolverines
Entering Monday, Michigan had just three commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Things have been slow for the Wolverines with just one commitment since last October. But Michigan had a chance to add to its total when four-star tight end Brock Harris announced he would be committing to his school of choice on Monday.
Many believed Michigan might have the inside track to land Harris, but the Saint George (UT) product ultimately decided against the maize and blue. Harris committed to BYU over Michigan and others.
After losing out on four-star tight end Andrew Olesh last cycle to Penn State, the Wolverines are in dire need of tight ends in this class. Michigan signed three-star Eli Owens in the '25 class, but he projects in a Max Bredeson type role at the next level. Michigan was hopeful it could land the No. 5 tight end in the country, but the Wolverines are going to need to pivot.
Michigan is still in a good position with Matt Ludwig who hails from Montana. The 6-4 tight end is the 237th-ranked prospect and the 13th-best tight end in the '26 cycle. Sherrone Moore and Co. will be hard at work to assure they land Ludwig.
