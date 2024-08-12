Michigan Football loses recruiting battle to Oregon for 4-star offensive tackle
Despite what a 15-0 record in 2023 might indicate for the Michigan Wolverines, "you can't win them all" as the saying goes, and that certainly includes the recruiting trail.
Michigan was one of four finalists for 2026 four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene, but the Wolverines came up short on commitment day for the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder. Greene committed to Oregon on Monday, choosing the Ducks over the Wolverines and fellow finalists Washington and USC.
Greene is one of the highest-ranked prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, coming in at No. 39 overall, the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 5 player from the state of California in his class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The California native has more than 20 offers from FBS programs.
Despite missing out on Greene, Michigan is off to a solid start with its 2026 recruiting class. The Wolverines got the cycle started with a mid-June commitment from four-star Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Brady Hart, and followed that up with a commitment from four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback Brody Jennings in late July.
