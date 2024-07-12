Michigan Recruiting: Four-star wide receiver target reschedules commitment date
One of the top wide receiver prospects of the 2025 recruiting class is taking an extra week to make his collegiate decision.
Four-star Lax Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman's Derek Meadows, the No. 68 overall prospect in this cycle per 247Sports' Composite, was originally scheduled to announce his commitment tomorrow (Saturday, July 13). However, word broke late Thursday night that the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder was pushing back his decision until the following Saturday (July 20).
Meadows, the No. 10 wide reciever and No. 1 player from the state of Nevada, had previously announced a 'Final Five' which included Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Georgia. Coming into this this weekend, it appeared that the Fighting Irish, Crimson Tide and Tigers have the lead in this recruitment. However, there have been some unconfirmed rumblings on social media that the Wolverines may once again be a factor in the race for Meadows.
Meadows is one of several wide receiver targets that Michigan hosted for official visits this summer. The Wolverines have already landed a commitment from four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw WR Jacob Washington, and expect good news tomorrow when three-star Destrehan (La.) receiver Phillip Wright announces his decision. Michigan also remains in good standing with four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide our Andrew Marsh, and has been battling for four-star Red Oak (Texas) receiver Taz Williams Jr.
Michigan currently has 15 verbal commitments in its 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 12 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State. The Wolverines average player rating of 91.85 is the eighth-best mark nationally and third-best in the conference.
