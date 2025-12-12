Backup Michigan State Pass Rusher Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Another depth piece for Michigan State football is reportedly going to enter the transfer portal.

The latest addition to the portal is redshirt junior Tyler Gillison , who was in his second season with the Spartans. He began his college career at Cincinnati, where he spent the same amount of time. Gillison will have either one or two years of eligibility remaining, depending on whether he pursues a waiver for the 2024 season, which he missed due to injury.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gillison appeared in nine games this past season, playing 11 defensive snaps and 56 special teams snaps. He made two tackles.

The number of MSU players who have announced that they will be entering the transfer portal is now 12. Gillison is the second EDGE who is planning to enter, joining preferred walk-on Stone Chaney .

More on Gillison

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Tyler Gillison (19) celebrates after making a stop in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gillison was a three-star prospect coming out of high school from Pickington, Ohio. He was ranked 1,149th overall in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, and 34th among players from Ohio. He chose Cincinnati over other offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

He redshirted during his freshman year with the Bearcats, but Gillison was able to see the most playing time of his career as a redshirt freshman. He appeared in 10 games with 123 defensive snaps, where he made 15 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Then, Gillison transferred to Michigan State. His brother, Trenton Gillison, was on the team from 2018-21, making 18 career catches for 201 yards. Tyler Gillison missed the entirety of his first season at MSU with Jonathan Smith due to injury, before coming back and playing a bit this past season.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.

Outgoing Transfers (12)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's hiring of Max Bullough when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW