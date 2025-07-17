Expert Praises MSU's Dzierwa's Potential
Former Michigan State left-hander Joseph Dzierwa is the newest Spartan to be entering the minor league baseball ranks after being selected in the second round (No. 58 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles and has a chance to make his Major League debut in the next few years, unlike many recent draft picks.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recapped and analyzed all 30 MLB teams and gave a few great tidbits of information regarding Dzierwa and his projected progression throughout Baltimore's farm system. McDaniel tabbed Dzierwa as one of the quickest to reach the MLB amongst the draft class.
McDaniel deemed Dzierwa one of the Baltimore draftees who will be "quickest to the big leagues."
"There are a few strong candidates here. Ike Irish (No. 19 overall) and Caden Bodine (No. 30 overall) are both polished hitters while Joseph Dzierwa (No. 58 overall) may have the best command in the draft," McDaniel wrote. " ... As usual, pitchers were not the priority, but I like the upside gamble on (JT) Quinn and certainty of Dzierwa, with Caden Hunter (sixth round) having a chance to join them if he adds a tick more stuff."
McDaniel is spot on when saying that Dzierwa "may have the best command" in the entire 20-round draft. Dzierwa hurled 118.2 innings this past season for MSU, totaling a Big Ten-most 137 strikeouts and just 22 walks. Those are numbers that rival reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
The success of the Orioles is a major factor in Dzierwa's ability to fast-track through the farm system. If they struggle and are in need of pitching, he is going to find a much faster path to the big leagues than if Baltimore is contending for an AL East pennant every year and a World Series.
The bottom line is that Dzierwa has an exceptionally strong chance to reach the highest level of baseball above many of the pitchers that were drafted before and after him. If he continues on the successful path that he has been on throughout his MSU career, he will certainly reach that point.
