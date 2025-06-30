Grizzlies' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Stay Stagnant After Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama Signings
Even though the Memphis Grizzlies moved on from Desmond Bane this offseason, they have made two moves to keep their core intact for the 2025-26 season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year, $240 million maximum extension with Jaren Jackson Jr., keeping Ja Morant's running mate with the franchise for the forseeable future.
In addition to that, the Grizzlies re-signed forward Santi Aldama to a three-year, 52.5 million deal, keeping two key pieces of their frontcourt on the roster.
Despite those moves, oddsmakers aren't sold on the Grizzlies in the 2025-26 season. Memphis is just +20000 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, which is good for the 10th-best odds in the Western Conference. Essentially, oddsmakers are saying that the Grizzlies are at best a play-in team with their current roster in a loaded West.
Still, getting both Aldama and Jackson Jr. locked down is a good sign for the future of the roster. JJJ averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season. A perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, JJJ is one or the most versatile bigs in the NBA, although he does struggle as a rebounder.
Meanwhile, Aldama can really stretch the floor, as he shot 36.8 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season.
In addition to the signings of Jackson Jr. and Aldama, the Grizzlies reportedly agreed to a guaranteed deal with former two-way guard Cam Spencer as well.
Memphis has been in the mix for a playoff spot in just about every season that Morant has been healthy, so it'll be interesting to see how the Grizzlies fare without Bane next season.
