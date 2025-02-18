Next Four Games Will Make, Break Spartans' Big Ten Title Hopes
The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3) are gearing up for their toughest stretch of the season by a long shot. After playing the bottom half of the Big Ten early in the season, they have saved the best for last and will square off with four straight Top 25 teams.
Currently sitting in second place, one game behind the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2) for the top spot in the Big Ten. The Spartans will require a few massive victories against the conference's best teams if they want any chance at taking home a regular season conference title.
Tuesday night will feature the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4) coming to East Lansing on a two-game losing streak and hungry for a bounce-back win. The Spartans would drop to third place in the standings if they were to fall at home to the two-time defending Big Ten champs.
It will not get any easier as Michigan State will be on the road for the next two games against the Wolverines and No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10-5). Both of those games will be extremely crucial spots to pick up valuable wins to stay atop the conference standings.
Next Sunday will bring the Spartans back to the Breslin Center to battle one of the hottest teams in the confernce, the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 10-4). They have won 12 of their last 14 games after suffering a three-game losing streak in mid-December.
In this four-game stretch, the Spartans will most likely need to win three of the Top 25 matchups. If they were to split and fall to five losses in Big Ten play, there is a good chance that they will be eliminated from a title chance with just two regular season games to play after this.
Priority No. 1 is handing the Boilermakers their third-straight loss, taking them out of a chance for the conference title, and taking advantage of home court. What was shown from this team against Illinois last weekend has inspired faith in Michigan State's ability to compete with the Big Ten's best.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.