Predictions for Michigan State's Big Game vs. Arkansas
No. 22 Michigan State (1-0) is going to want this one against No. 14 Arkansas (1-0). Saturday's game, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, could be a tone-setter for the Spartans this season; that can be good or bad.
Both teams started with victories over opponents they should beat back on Monday. MSU got past Colgate, 80-69. The Razorbacks crushed Southern, 109-77.
During exhibitions, the Spartans beat Bowling Green, 75-66, and lost at No. 4 UConn, 76-69. Arkansas took exhibitions against Cincinnati, 89-61, and at Memphis, 99-75.
This is how I think this prime-time battle will go down on Saturday, with a final score prediction at the end.
Game Breakdown and Prediction
The Razorbacks are the more talented team in this one. Head coach John Calipari brought in the 5th-best recruiting class this year, according to 247Sports, obtaining two five-star recruits, two four-stars, and one three-star.
Those two five-star guys are guard Darius Acuff (No. 5 overall) and Meleek Thomas (No. 13 overall). Both players were instant contributors against Southern. Acuff scored 22 points, with 20 coming in the first half. Thomas had 21 points and seven assists coming off the bench.
Arkansas' best player who was on the team last year is D.J. Wagner. He is another former five-star recruit who began his college career with Calipari at Kentucky. Last season, Wagner averaged 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
With all the talent that the Razorbacks have in the backcourt, the play from Michigan State's guards will be a critical component of this game.
Tom Izzo has stressed that his guards have not played good enough defense so far this year, which has led to some problems with dribble penetration and rebounding.
Given the skill and shotmaking that the Razorbacks' guards have, I believe that will be the biggest problem for MSU in this game.
That being said, this game is in the Breslin Center. With Izzo as head coach, Michigan State is 83-1 at home during the month of November. The Spartans were 4-0 against AP Top 25 teams in East Lansing last year, too.
While plenty of those victories have come against teams much, much weaker than Arkansas, a home winning percentage of .988 is really, really impressive. Especially with the football team failing to provide reasons for hope, I expect a loud and lively atmosphere from both the Izzone and everyone else that could be the difference in the game.
Final Prediction: Michigan State 75, Arkansas 71
