What Should MSU Fans Expect From Transfer Ugochukwu?
Michigan State earned the transfer commitment of former Miami (FL) point guard Divine Ugochukwu last month. He is likely to be the Spartans' backup point guard behind redshirt sophomore floor general Jeremy Fears Jr.
In a backup role to begin the year, what can we expect out of Ugochukwu throughout this upcoming season?
Ugochukwu was in a similar role last season with the Hurricanes but earned just over 20 minutes per game as he made 16 starts in 28 total games. Spartan fans cannot expect him to be that high-production scoring threat, as he averaged just 5.3 points on 48.3% last season.
The Sugar Land, Texas, native is much more of a facilitator and game manager than a go-to scorer. To put it in terms known by Spartan fans, he resembles more of a Foster Loyer or Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr. type of point guard rather than a Cassius Winston or Travis Trice.
Despite not being that elite-level scoring threat, Ugochukwu does a strong job of taking care of the basketball and not turning the ball over at a high clip. He averaged just 1.6 turnovers per game last year and was a necessary piece to run the offense and keep the ball in their possession.
Head coach Tom Izzo is all about switching up lineups and mixing and matching different guys in the lineups. Ugochukwu could see starting time at some point during the season, depending on how Fears performs and what the matchup looks like on the other side.
At 6-3, 190 pounds, Ugochukwu possesses a wide frame with an elite passing ability as well. He averaged 2.3 assists in his freshman season, the second most on the team. He will be doing more of the same for the Spartans and is going to be a floor general alongside Fears.
It will be fun to watch Fears take Ugochukwu under his wing and help develop the young transfer into a star in East Lansing. Ugochukwu has the ability to blossom this season and could surprise many with a strong offensive season.
The expectations surrounding Ugochukwu, for now, will be limited to maintaining a sufficient offense without turning the ball over and dishing some elite passes to give the Spartans baskets that many other teams would have chances at earning.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.