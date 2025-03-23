WATCH: MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. Speaks After Win Over Bryant
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michigan State redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. continues to play his best basketball at the right time.
Fears is generally known as the Spartans' floor general, the main distributor, but the threat he poses to opponents as a scorer is becoming apparent, as Fears' 11-point outing against Bryant on Friday marked his third consecutive game finishing in double figures in the scoring column.
The young point guard addressed the media after the Spartans' 87-62 first-round win.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, the score was not indicative of the game. Let's be fair to them. They came out and punched us right in the mouth, hit some shots early, got some rebounds early, turned us over. I thought they did a great job. Then I thought our bigs let us down a little bit, if I'm honest with
you.
"Even these two weren't really up to par at first, and then Coen came in and really ignited us, and then Jeremy [Fears Jr.] started pushing the ball, and Jase [Richardson] finally looked at the basket, take a few shots, and Tre Holloman did, also. Those four guys, it wasn't our night for some of our bigs.
"They did bounce back a little bit later. Jaden [Akins] struggled, had some wide-open shots and can't get him any better shots. He knows it. Not that he's going to do anything about it because they were wide open, and he took them. He took the right shots, didn't force any.
"I was impressed with them. They had a couple guys that could really shoot it. They put a lot of pressure on you as far as to guard things right. As I always do when I evaluate, I evaluate our staff, too, and I think we had these guys a little confused on the switching and everything just because of the number of different lineups they brought in.
"We've got to do a better job, they do, but the biggest thing is the first game of the tournament. For all 27 years I've been in it and all the Big Ten tournaments, and any other tournament I've been in, the first game is the most important.
"Sometimes you just don't feel as good, and I know what they were playing for, but I was so impressed with [Phil Martelli Jr.] and the job he did. I'm happy for him, and the score was not indicative. Proud of these three guys, too [Carr, Richardson, Fears]. They did a hell of a job."
