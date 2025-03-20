MSU Basketball Interested in One of Top Transfers
This is the time of year Michigan State basketball lives for, and right now, the Spartans are focused on making another NCAA Tournament run and taking home a third national title.
But players around the nation have already started to enter the transfer portal, and the Spartans are making sure they're in on the action.
Rob Reinhart of The Herald reported on Wednesday that transfer guard Josh Dix of Iowa has "heard from" Michigan State, along with Auburn, Alabama. Providence and Louisville.
Dix is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports.
He had a breakout year this season, averaging 14.4 points per game, the second-most of all Hawkeyes. He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Dix was a solid shooter for Iowa this year, averaging 2.0 3-pointers a game while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.
The three-year Hawkeye gave Michigan State trouble in their meeting earlier this month, scoring a team-high 18 points while making three 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds, which was tied for the game-high.
It's not surprising the Spartans have interest in the veteran guard.
Michigan State brought in two transfers last offseason -- senior center Szymon Zapala and senior wing Frankie Fidler. It was the first time the Spartans had landed a transfer since guard Tyson Walker in 2021.
The additions of Zapala and Fidler have worked out rather well for Michigan State, with the former starting every game while Fidler serves as a solid contributor off the bench who could further prove his worth in this NCAA Tournament.
Zapala, Fidler and Walker all came from smaller schools.
"[A] lot of our transfers have been guys from smaller levels, which I think benefits us," Izzo told Michigan State Spartans On SI at Big Ten Basketball Media Days back in October.
"I think we're getting so many transfers now that they're just -- why are they leaving? Why would you leave a good program to go to another good program? Well, it might be more money. I guess that's the realism of it, but sometimes, transfers are leaving because of problems. Sometimes, they're their own problem."
Dix, of course, isn't from a small school and knows the competition the Big Ten presents. He could be a vital piece for the Spartans if they were to land him.
