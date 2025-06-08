Mavs Set Official Pre-Draft Visit Date With Top Prospect Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks will meet with former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - the top prospect in the NBA draft - on June 17 as the team hosts the 18-year-old on a pre-draft visit, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania and Jonathan Givony.
The Mavericks, who stunningly won the NBA draft lottery and hold the rights to this year's top pick, have no plans to work out any other prospects and have made it known "both publicly and privately" that they plan on selecting Flagg.
The 6'9" Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds on 48.1% shooting in his only season at Duke, where he was named a consensus All-American.
Now, he's set for a visit in Dallas with the team that intends to draft him with the No. 1 pick, just over a week before that selection will officially be made on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.